Manchester City CEO impressed by ISL side Jamshedpur FC’s fan support

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano called India a ‘land of opportunity’ and said that the Premier League giants are keen to tap into the growing football market in India.

Soriano, who is currently in India as part of a business tour with three other officials, was present at Jamshedpur FC’s home game against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Sounding optimistic about the rapid development of Indian football and the growth of India as a football market, the Soriano said he is “very positive on Indian football.”

“We think India is a major opportunity for football because there is talent and passion and we are very positive about the development of football in the country. That’s why we are here. We want to watch some ISL games, meet people and want to see players,” said Soriano.

Soriano was invited by Tata Steel, owners of Jamshedpur FC, and many reports are suggesting that Manchester City may tie up with the ISL side before the end of this season. When asked about the atmosphere at the JRD Tata Stadium, Soriano was quick to express his excitement.

“This is spectacular. Atmosphere is great and we saw some very good football. I am very impressed.

“I think this is a land of opportunity. There is enough evidence that India has talent and they can be coached to get to the top. For Indian talent to grow, coaching is very important. You need good coaches to come to India who can also coach other coaches here,” he said.

Ferran Soriano is also the CEO for City Football Group that owns six football clubs, like MLS New York City FC, A League’s Melbourne City and Premier Leagues Manchester City FC, across continents and according to media reports, the company is looking to expand into the Indian and the Chinese markets.