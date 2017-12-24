Manchester City first Premier League club to score over 100 goals since 1982
Manchester City lead the Premier League standings with 55 points, 14 more than Manchester United.football Updated: Dec 24, 2017 17:34 IST
Manchester City became the first English Premier League (EPL) club to score over 100 goals in a calendar year since Liverpool achieved the feat in 1982.
A brace from striker Sergio Aguero and a goal each from Raheem Sterling and Danilo against Bournemouth helped Manchester City register over 100 goals in the ongoing EPL season on Saturday. The win also helped the Pep Guardiola managed side register their 17th consecutive victory.
Liverpool achieved this feat in 1982 scoring 106 goals in a calendar year.