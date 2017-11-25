Manchester United close gap on Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur held

Manchester United closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to five points with a 1-0 win over Brighton, while Tottenham’s title hopes suffered another blow in a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho’s United bounced back from their surprise Champions League defeat at Basel in midweek thanks to Lewis Dunk’s second half own goal at Old Trafford.

READ | AFC Champions League: Japan’s Urawa Reds crowned Asian kings after Al Hilal win

However, City can reopen an eight-point advantage over their Manchester rivals if they win at Huddersfield on Sunday.

FULL-TIME Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke



Mamadou Sakho adds to Loftus-Cheek's goal late on, with Shaqiri netting for the visitors#CRYSTK pic.twitter.com/TAbKwpzxSK — Premier League (@premierleague) November 25, 2017

Tottenham’s bid to win the title for the first time since 1961 is in tatters after their latest frustrating result at Wembley left them 10 points behind City.

At Old Trafford, United, featuring seven changes from the Basel loss, found it hard to break Brighton’s stubborn resistence before finally nabbing the crucial goal in the 56th minute.

Dale Stephens headed Marcus Rashford’s corner to Ashley Young on the edge of the area and his shot deflected off Dunk and looped over Brighton keeper Mat Ryan.

That was enough to secure United’s second consecutive league win as they try to keep pace with City.

READ | I-League: Moinuddin’s last-minute strike gets draw for Minerva Punjab vs Mohun Bagan

It was United’s club record 39th successive home game without defeat.

FULL-TIME Newcastle 0-3 Watford



Andre Gray, Will Hughes and a DeAndre Yedlin own goal hand Marco Silva's men a thumping victory#NEWWAT pic.twitter.com/Y9VKDpteKo — Premier League (@premierleague) November 25, 2017

Tottenham have had mixed results at Wembley since moving into their temporary home while White Hart Lane is redeveloped and once again they lacked a cutting edge against supposedly inferior opponents.

The pre-match headlines focused on Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to leave left-back Danny Rose out of the squad for the second time in seven days.

Rose admitted he was “fuming” with his absence from the north London derby and although he played 90 minutes in Tottenham’s midweek win at Borussia Dortmund, there was no place for the England international against Albion.

Albion were led by caretaker boss Gary Megson following Tony Pulis’s sacking earlier this week and they took a shock fourth minute lead.

FULL-TIME Spurs 1-1 West Brom



Harry Kane strikes late on to salvage a point for Spurs against Gary Megson's resilient Baggies#TOTWBA pic.twitter.com/fEVLQQNcyw — Premier League (@premierleague) November 25, 2017

READ | ISL: Bengaluru FC look to continue winning run vs Delhi Dynamos, ATK begin home test

Notching his first goal since September, Salomon Rondon sprinted onto Jake Livermore’s pass, held off Davinson Sanchez and hit a scuffed shot that trickled past Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Laboured

Tottenham laboured for long periods but equalised in the 74th minute when Kane converted Dele Alli’s cross for his 15th club goal this season.

West Brom are without a win in 11 league games, while Tottenham have failed to win their last two in the league.

Mamadou Sakho gave Crystal Palace just their second league win this season as the French defender’s last-gasp goal sealed a 2-1 success against Stoke.

FULL-TIME Man Utd 1-0 Brighton



Ashley Young's shot, which deflected off LewIs Dunk, is enough to settle an entertaining encounter at Old Trafford#MUNBHA pic.twitter.com/BNT3oUBs3f — Premier League (@premierleague) November 25, 2017

Mark Hughes’ men went ahead in the 53rd minute through Xherdan Shaqiri’s superb solo effort at Selhurst Park.

But bottom of the table Palace drew level thanks to Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s tap-in three minutes later and Sakho won it for the hosts from close-range in the 90th minute.

READ | Barcelona celebrate Lionel Messi’s signing till 2021 with top goals videos

Watford handed Newcastle a fourth successive defeat with a 3-0 win at St James’ Park.

The Hornets showed why their manager Marco Silva has been linked with the vacant Everton job as they swept to a second successive victory.

They took a 19th minute lead through Will Hughes, the midfielder flicking in Marvin Zeegelaar’s cross for his second goal in his last two games.

Silva’s eighth-placed side doubled their lead in first half stoppage-time when Deandre Yedlin turned Zeegelaar’s cross into his own net.

FULL-TIME Swansea 0-0 Bournemouth



An even contest at the Liberty Stadium and the points are shared#SWABOU pic.twitter.com/SvG0pIFhlO — Premier League (@premierleague) November 25, 2017

Newcastle were in disarray and Andre Gray punished poor defending to make it three in the 62nd minute.

Swansea manager Paul Clement faces a fight to save his job after his struggling side were held to a 0-0 draw by Bournemouth

Reports this week suggested Clement was in danger of the sack and they are now five games without a win, leaving them one point off the bottom.

Later on Saturday, Liverpool face Chelsea at Anfield.