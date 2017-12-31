Manchester United’s Ashley Young charged with violent conduct

Manchester United wing-back Ashley Young was Sunday charged with violent conduct after he appeared to elbow Dusan Tadic during his side’s Premier League match against Southampton.

The Football Association decided to take action after footage emerged of Young landing a blow on Tadic’s stomach area during Saturday’s goalless draw at Old Trafford.

“Young’s charge follows an incident during Saturday’s game against Southampton which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video. He has until 5:00 pm today (1700 GMT) to respond,” an FA statement said.

Young, who joined United from Aston Villa in 2011, returned to the England squad in November after a four-year international absence.