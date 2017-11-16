Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic return to training this week

Manchester United fans could be in for an unlikely treat as Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s edge closer to making a full-comeback with a visit from Newcastle United on the cards this weekend.

With the duo having resumed full training with the rest of the first team, it will provide United a major boost as they look to get their domestic campaign back on track, having fallen eight points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho’s side has suffered a major setback when Paul Pogba limped off in United’s 3-0 victory over Basel in the Champions League in September.

He had formed a great understanding with Nemanja Matic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in midfield, which was pivotal to United’s superb start to the season. Sidelined by a hamstring injury, the Frenchman has already missed 12 games for the Red Devils.

Another factor that has contributed to United’s below par showing is the goal drought that their most expensive summer signing Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku is now without a goal in seven games and Ibrahimovic’s availability may provide Mourninho with an alternative for the same.

Ibrahimovic suffered a cruciate knee ligament in United’s Europa League fixture against Anderlecht in April 2017. Coincidentally, Marcos Rojo was also stretched off in the same game and is hoping to make his return in December.

Ibrahimovic was initially released by the club this summer following his injury but eventually signed a new contract and may now add some impetus to their title charge against arch rivals Manchester City.