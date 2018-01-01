Manchester United winger Ashley Young banned for 3 matches

Manchester United winger Ashley Young has been handed a three-match ban by the English Football Association after accepting a violent conduct charge during the match against Southampton.

The English international struck Southampton’s Dusan Tadic with his elbow at a corner during the second half of the 0-0 draw at the Old Trafford here on Saturday.

“Ashley Young will be suspended for Manchester United’s next three matches. He accepted a violent conduct charge following an off-the-ball incident during the game against Southampton but argued the suspension was excessive. This was rejected,” the Football Association spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Guardian on Sunday.

The 32-year-old will miss the matches against Everton, FA Cup tie with Derby and the home fixture against Stoke City.