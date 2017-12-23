 Marek Hamsik passes Diego Maradona’s Napoli scoring record | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 23, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Marek Hamsik passes Diego Maradona’s Napoli scoring record

Marek Hamsik has been at Napoli for 10 years and passed Diego Maradona’s goal-scoring record just before the break in the Serie A leader’s game against Sampdoria.

football Updated: Dec 23, 2017 22:11 IST
Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik celebrates after he passed Diego Maradona’s goal-scoring record during the Italian Serie A match vs Sampdoria on December 23 at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples.
Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik celebrates after he passed Diego Maradona’s goal-scoring record during the Italian Serie A match vs Sampdoria on December 23 at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples. (AFP)

Marek Hamsik on Saturday scored his 116th goal in all competitions to overtake Diego Maradona as Napoli’s all-time record goal scorer.

The 30-year-old Slovakian attacking midfielder has been at Napoli for 10 years and set the new mark just before the break in the Serie A leader’s game against Sampdoria.

Hamsik picked up a Dries Mertens cross to give his side a 3-2 advantage heading into the second half at their San Paolo stadium.

Hamsik joined Napoli in 2007 as a 20-year-old and is now captain and a stalwart of the side hoping to win their first Scudetto since the days of Argentina legend Maradona.

Maradona took just seven years to score his 115 goals between 1984 and 1991, helping the team to their only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.

more from football
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you