 Memphis Depay joins Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais FC from Manchester United FC | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 20, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Memphis Depay joins Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais FC from Manchester United FC

football Updated: Jan 20, 2017 18:56 IST
AFP
AFP
Highlight Story

Memphis Depay will sign for Olympique Lyonnais FC after a disappointing two-year spell with Manchester United FC.(REUTERS)

Manchester United FC have agreed a deal to sell Dutch winger Memphis Depay to Ligue 1 Side Olympique Lyonnais FC.

The fee for the 22-year-old Netherlands international is 16 million pounds ($19.7 million) rising to 21.7 million, the BBC said.

Depay scored seven goals in 53 appearances for United after moving from PSV Eindhoven for 25 million pounds in May, 2015 but he has played only eight minutes since the end of October.

He was the leading scorer in the Dutch top flight in 2014-15 and was signed by former United manager Louis van Gaal.

But under new Old Trafford manager Jose Mourinho Depay has fallen down the pecking order among the club’s wide players, behind the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

tags

more from football

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<