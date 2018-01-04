 Michael Essien joins Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo in having dubious statue | football | Hindustan Times
football Updated: Jan 04, 2018 15:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Michael Essien has become the latest footballer to have a less-than-accurate state of himself which has taken social media by storm.

The Ghana national football team player, who has represented clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid, retweeted a picture of the statue that was erected in his homeland that saw immediate comparisons to the ugly statues of Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona.

The statue shows Essien in his Chelsea kit, which actually helps one identify the former Blues midfielder since the statue in no way resembles the player.

The picture soon went viral and social media had an absolute field day with the picture. Here are some of the best reactions.

Michael Essien has been something of a football nomad after leaving Chelsea. The star midfielder spent time at Real Madrid, Milan and Panathinaikos after leaving the London side, with none of those moves lasting longer than two seasons.

He currently plies his trade for Indonesian club Persib Bandung.

