Michael Essien joins Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo in having dubious statue

Michael Essien has become the latest footballer to have a less-than-accurate state of himself which has taken social media by storm.

The Ghana national football team player, who has represented clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid, retweeted a picture of the statue that was erected in his homeland that saw immediate comparisons to the ugly statues of Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona.

The statue shows Essien in his Chelsea kit, which actually helps one identify the former Blues midfielder since the statue in no way resembles the player.

Hello @MichaelEssien, I'm not sure you're aware of this your huge honour in Kumasi at that popular Boadi Road. Yesterday the sculpture opened the fence around it was and I saw kids & adults take turns to take pictures. I was humbled. Ghana still loves you. It's Beautiful gift pic.twitter.com/y1CItDP9qW — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 2, 2018

The picture soon went viral and social media had an absolute field day with the picture. Here are some of the best reactions.

And y'all thought the Cristiano Ronaldo statue was bad!



Ok Twitter...I give you Michael Essien in Ghana!!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7moGRj7je3 — Fields Of Anfield Road (@FOARsite) January 3, 2018

OFFICIAL: Michael Essien becomes the next footballer to be immortalised into a dodgy statue. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/NZTpH9rXNn — SPORF (@Sporf) January 3, 2018

Assume the designer of this Michael Essien statue was using FIFA 99 as their inspiration pic.twitter.com/uDvDv11BC0 — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) January 3, 2018

If Michael Essien's new statue is anything to go by, Pablo Picasso is alive and well! pic.twitter.com/WaDPruNdwJ — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) January 3, 2018

Here is the recently unveiled statue of Michael Essien in Ghana. Rumours say it was based on a print off of a screenshot from Sensible Soccer. pic.twitter.com/uPuDbXUesG — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 3, 2018

Michael Essien has been something of a football nomad after leaving Chelsea. The star midfielder spent time at Real Madrid, Milan and Panathinaikos after leaving the London side, with none of those moves lasting longer than two seasons.

He currently plies his trade for Indonesian club Persib Bandung.