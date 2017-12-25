 Mohamed Salah hopes to end Liverpool’s five-year trophy wait | football | Hindustan Times
Mohamed Salah hopes to end Liverpool’s five-year trophy wait

Mohamed Salah, who has played a vital role for Liverpool, is hopeful that the club can end their five-year wait for silverware. Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently fourth in the Premier League.

Updated: Dec 25, 2017 18:35 IST
Agence France Presse
Mohamad Salah has scored 21 goals for Liverpool across all competitions and he will be the key for Liverpool to end their silverware drought since 2012. (AFP)

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah said on Monday he hopes he can help Liverpool end a five-year wait for silverware after making a blistering start to life at Anfield.

The 25-year-old -- who joined from Italian club Roma in the close season -- has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side and is joint-top of the Premier League scorers’ charts with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

“I want to win titles here, I cam here to win titles -- to win something for the club, for us, for the fans,” he told Sky Sports News. “I love to win something here. We are working hard every day to win something. I am sure we are going to win something this year.”

Salah has formed a key part of Liverpool’s ‘fab four’ attacking line-up alongside Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The five-time European champions -- who have not won a trophy since the 2012 League Cup -- sit fourth in the Premier League ahead of Tuesday’s match against Swansea City and take on Porto in the Champions League last 16 in February.

