Mohammedan Sporting president Sultan Ahmed dead

Mohammedan Sporting football club’s long-serving president Sultan Ahmed died after a heart attack here on Monday morning. He was 64.

Ahmed complained of feeling unwell and was being taken to a city nursing home near his residence where he was declared brought dead.

Ahmed, who was also a Member of Parliament from Uluberia in West Bengal, was the driving force behind the 126-year-old club. “He was the main man in getting people to contribute to help us in building competitive football team. This is a huge loss,” said Dipendu Biswas, the club’s vice-president and still an active player.

Biswas, who is a Trinamool Congress MLA, said he had finished training on Monday morning and had headed to Barasat in the North 24 Parganas district, when he heard the news. He was returning to the city nursing home where Ahmed was taken to when Hindustan Times spoke to him.

Mohammedan Sporting are scheduled to play in the Kolkata league on Tuesday. It is possible the club would write to the Indian Football Association, football’s apex body in Bengal, seeking a deferment.

Shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of Sultan Ahmed sitting @AITCOfficial LS MP & my long term colleague. Condolences to his family — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 4, 2017

As a politician, Ahmed was also one of the accused in the Narada scam. “Shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of Sultan Ahmed, sitting @aitcofficial LS MP & my long term colleague. Condolences to his family,” tweeted chief minister Mamata Banerjee.