Mohun Bagan elevate Sankarlal Chakraborty to head coach after Sanjoy Sen’s exit

Mohun Bagan elevated their former player Sankarlal Chakraborty to head coach on Wednesday afternoon.

Chakraborty, an assistant-coach at the club for over three years, replaces Sanjoy Sen who stepped down on Tuesday evening after the 1-2 loss to Chennai City FC at home.

“…the club management have decided to elevate Mr. Sankarlal Chakraborty, as the Head Coach for the remainder of the 2017-18 season,” according to a media release issued by the club on Wednesday.

Chakraborty, 42, is a Tata Football Academy (TFA) graduate who joined Mohun Bagan in 1996 along with a host of TFA cadets such as Renedy Singh, Anit Ghosh, Dipendu Biswas and Kalyan Choubey. The club also got Mohammed Habib from TFA as the coach.

Chakraborty moved to East Bengal next season and his fledgling career almost ended when he broke his leg while trying to tackle Chima Okorie during a Kolkata derby in August 1997. The midfielder returned to East Bengal two years later but suffered another injury. His playing career ended in 2002-03.

He took to coaching in 2011 and after stints at the Mohun Bagan Football School and at the academy of the Indian Football Association, Bengal’s apex football body, Chakraborty joined Mohun Bagan as Subhas Bhowmick’s assistant in July 2014.

He stayed on after Bhowmick was sacked in December that year and Sen appointed. For the past two seasons of the Kolkata league, Mohun Bagan have put Chakraborty in charge of the team. And when Sen was suspended by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in 2015-16, Chakraborty took charge in the I-League as well.