Mohun Bagan go atop I-League table after 1-1 draw with Shillong Lajong

Mohun Bagan failed to clinch full points after Shillong Lajong held them to a 1-1 draw but managed to climb up to the top of the I- League table in Shillong on Wednesday.

Jeje Lalpekhlua struck in the 75th minute to give Bagan the lead but the joy was short-lived as home team striker Dipanda Dicka equalised within three minutes.

Mohun Bagan are on 30 points now from 15 games and, at least for the next three days, will remain at the top.

With the league set to be decided in the 35-36 point zone, Bagan will like to win a couple of matches in their last three games.

Lajong clearly looked the better side in an exciting first half which saw a couple of chances each go down for both sides.

In-form Dicka got the crowd into the act as early as the 11th minute creating a buzz in the Bagan defence with a bicycle kick that eventually landed safely on Debjit Mazumdar.

Six minutes later, last match’s hero Redeem Tlang almost got the breakthrough for his side when he unleashed a left- footed scorcher from close range.

Mazumdar could back it only partially as the ball took a deflection and crashed into the far left post.

In the 18th minute, an advancing Dicka guided a firm shot towards the net, however, Mazumdar made a desperate leap to deny the I-League lead scorer.

Bagan regrouped post the half-hour mark with the likes of Sony Norde, Katsumi Yusa, Darryl Duffy and Eduardo Soares in the thick of the action. A 36 minutes Bagan header was denied by a by Vishal Kaith.

Four minutes later, Eduardo’s header of a Sony Norde free kick bounced over the post much to the dismay of coach Sanjoy Sen. Crossing over Lajong looked to maintain the same intensity and created a few niggles for the Bagan defenders early on.

Finally, the deadlock was broken in the 75th minute by Jeje who was brought in for Balwant Singh. A long ball from the midfield found the Bagan forward upfront and he chipped it over an advancing Vishal Kaith to give his side the crucial lead.

When the entire Bagan camp erupted in joy little did they know that the merriment would be curtailed soon.

Three minutes later, Lajong substitute Fabio Pena’s attempt from inside was clipped by the hand of one of the Bagan defenders.

The result was a penalty and Dicka made no mistake to convert it from the spot much to the delight of the over 6000 -strong crowd.

The visitors were also a touch unlucky when a Katsumi Yuta scorcher was saved by custodian Vishal. An inch on the right or left, and the outcome of the match could have been different.

In the end, it was a well-deserved point earned by both sides least to mention the performances of both the goalkeepers who were at their best all along.