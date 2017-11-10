Neymar blasts ‘false stories’ regarding apparent rift with PSG’s Edinson Cavani

An emotional Neymar on Friday called for an end to “false stories” about his alleged frosty relations with Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery and striker Edinson Cavani.

“I want to ask you to stop creating stories which are not true,” Neymar told a press conference following Brazil’s 3-1 international friendly victory over Japan in Lille, before leaving in tears.

“I want to say what I think. I’m totally realistic and what I don’t like is these false stories about me, there is nothing bothering me at my club.

“I’m here because I asked to be here. It’s going really well (in Paris), I’m really happy here and motivated. I’m a player who wants to give everything on the pitch.

READ | Neymar leads Brazil to 3-1 win over Japan in international football friendly

“What bothers me is everyone creating stories about me, with my coach and with Cavani. These things are not real, it’s not true.”

Neymar and Cavani reportedly fell out over penalty-taking duties after the Uruguayan refused to let the former take a spot-kick in PSG’s 2-0 win over Lyon in September.

Both players subsequently played down the incident, but rumours continue to swirl claiming the Brazilian is unsettled in the French capital.

Neymar, who scored a penalty but also missed a spot-kick in the win over Japan, admitted he had also spoken to national team coach Tite about the matter.

READ | Russia cuts university year for 2018 FIFA World Cup security

“I just want to be happy, I’m not here to make or create trouble with anybody. I know my role on my pitch and I do what my coach asks me to do,” he said.

“I had a chat with (team coordinator) Edu and Tite because these things are hurting me, every day there are these stories.”

Tite, who replaced Dunga as Brazil boss in June 2016, quashed any notion that he himself had experienced run-ins with the 25-year-old striker.

“People said I had problems with Neymar, it wasn’t true. We heard that a lot and it wasn’t true,” said Tite.

“My relationship with him is the best. I’m not saying this to be a nice guy but because it’s true.”