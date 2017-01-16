Neymar most valuable footballer in Europe, reveals Swiss research group

At 246.8 million euros, Neymar is the most valuable player in Europe, according to a study by the CIES Football Observatory , a Switzerland-based research team. Cristiano Ronaldo is seventh on the list. The Ballon d’Or and the recently-crowned Best Fifa Player is valued at 126.23 million euros

Neymar is ahead of even Barcelona teammate and Argentina player Lionel Messi, who is valued at 170.5 million euros. The research team, which analyses football statistics, has come to this conclusion using a transfer value algorithm.

Les dix joueurs les plus chers du monde https://t.co/08iaoZ960s ... le Suisse le mieux placé est @GrantXhaka 63ème avec 46 millions d'euros — CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) January 16, 2017

HT looks at the top-10

1. Neymar (Barcelona) 246.8 million euros

2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 170.5 million euros

3. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) 155.3 million euros

4. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) 150 million euros

5. Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 144.4 million euros

6. Harry Kane (Tottenham) 138.7 million euros

7. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 126.2 million euros

8. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) 113.6 million euros

9. Dele Ali (Tottenham) 109 million euros

10. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 101.2 million euros

According to the report, the statistical model through which fair prices are calculated includes multiple variables on player performance (minutes, goals), characteristics (age, contract), data on employer clubs and potential recruiting ones.

The list has five players from the Spanish League, four from the Premier League and one from the Italian Serie A. All three Barcelona forwards - Neymar, Messi and Luis Suarez – are on the list.

Paul Pogba, who joined Manchester United in a record transfer last summer, is now worth 155.3 million euros.