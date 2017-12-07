Neymar’s world record transfer fee was determined by the market: Luis Garcia

Neymar’s €222 million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain is the biggest among the recent trend of big money transfers. Speaking about this trend, Liverpool legends Sami Hyypia and Luis Garcia attributed this state in football as a clear indicator of the sport’s outstanding growth over the years.

“Football is the way it is,” said Garcia. “It has been growing in every department with every passing year and not just the monetary aspect. Twenty years ago, we all thought that football’s growth would stop, but it never has. It is becoming so important around the world because it is a way of life. Maybe one day it will be a little more balanced but it is something you cannot control.”

On Neymar’s world record transfer fee, he said: “The market determines the price of a player, and so it set that value for Neymar because people around the world wanted him to be the best player in the world.”

Hyypia relished the idea of being able to sell a player for such an exorbitant amount if he were a manager, because it would leave him with a higher transfer budget.

“If I was manager and had 100 million to spend from the sale of a player, it would give me that much money to spend. If the money is going around like this then (it’s okay),” shrugged Hyypia, who has previously coached current Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion FC.

“It is not a player’s fault that someone is paying them too much money, right?,” questioned the former Finnish defender. “It will be a problem when someone overspends and then big clubs go down due to bankruptcy. When there is more money, then what is the problem?”