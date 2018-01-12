NorthEast United FC vs ATK, Indian Super League, live score: NEU 0-0 KOL

NorthEast United FC may have won their first match under the guidance of newly appointed technical advisor Avram Grant, but they will need to be at their absolute best to stop ATK in a ninth round Indian Super League clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati today. ATK have won just twice in eight games so far this ISL season and can cut the gap to the play-off spots to just two points with a victory. However, winning away from home will be no easy task for the inconsistent Kolkata-based side. Get live score of NorthEast United vs ATK here.

