Ousmane Dembele targets squad training return in two weeks after injury layoff
Ousmane Dembele ruptured his left thigh tendon in September, just weeks after joining the Liga giants FC Barcelona for £96million from Borussia Dortmund.football Updated: Nov 27, 2017 16:04 IST
Ousmane Dembele hopes to be back training with the FC Barcelona squad in two weeks as he continues his recovery from injury.
The France forward ruptured his left thigh tendon in September, just weeks after joining the Liga giants for £96million from Borussia Dortmund.
READ | FC FC Barcelona slam referee for not awarding Lionel Messi ‘goal’ vs Valencia CF
The 20-year-old was back visiting his old side Rennes at the weekend.
And, in a video posted by Canal Plus, the youngster told employees of the Ligue 1 side that he expects to step up his rehabilitation further early next month.
“It’s okay, two more weeks I think,” he said.
“And after [that] I go [to train] with the group.”
@Dembouz— FC FC Barcelona (@FCFC Barcelona) November 9, 2017
On the road to recovery #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/GOsiv6Tpxv
Despite losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in August, Barca have coped well in Dembele’s absence, Ernesto Valverde leading the team to top spot in LaLiga, four points clear of second-placed Valencia.
If his recovery remains on schedule, Dembele could be available for the first Clasico of the Liga season against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on December 23.