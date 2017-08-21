Parents put on their sporting gear for HT GIFA 2017 edition

Names of sportspersons such as the Phogat sisters, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu are known all around the world for being the best in their game. But the sacrifices and the efforts made by their parents to get them to this stage in their sporting careers are hardly known.

Parents are the ultimate role models for children; they are there for them in success as well as in failures and no other person has a greater influence on a child than a parent.

When it comes to sports, parents generally fail to fully fathom the passion of a child and the kids are told to focus on academics and follow the game as a hobby. But, with the recent increase in opportunities for children to participate in sports and pursue it as a career, parents have started taking interest and let their children pursue their passion for sports.

SARE Homes HT GIFA, the biggest inter-locality football tournament in Delhi-NCR, provides a similar opportunity for children to pursue their passion for football and develop their skill in the game. With over 2500 registrations in the fourth season this year, it seems not just the kids, but the parents are also excited about the tournament.

Parents are helping out their children to prepare for the tournament in numerous ways, while some have become coaches and team managers; others are working on their children’s diet at home.

Leela Ashok Walia mother of Yash Walia and Bhomik Walia from the team Super Sidekicks, believes that success can be achieved only when preparation and opportunity meet.

“HT GIFA has provided a huge platform to both my sons to pursue their passion for football, said Walia. “My sons are ardent football fans and are really working hard for the tournament. I too help them out wherever I can and am looking after their schedule of their studies and practice as both are necessary. I have also worked on their diet and regularly provide them with high protein foods.”

“I am a sportsperson myself and play badminton regularly. I understand the passion for the sport and fully support both my sons playing a sport,” said Rajesh Khanna, father of Akul Khanna, a participant this year.

“I believe they should focus on their education while playing football as a good balance of both is really important in life,” added Rajesh. “ HT GIFA has provided them with a great platform to pursue their football passion and I help them out in any way I can. I usually take them for their practice sessions and also share some tactics and strategies with them. I also make sure they follow a nutritious diet.”