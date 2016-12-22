Paris Saint Germain beat FC Lorient 5-0 to take some pressure off Unai Emery

Edinson Cavani scored his 18th league goal of the season as Paris Saint Germain trounced woeful Lorient 5-0 on Wednesday to take some pressure off coach Unai Emery heading into the winter break.

Third-place Paris Saint Germain are three points behind Monaco, which beat Caen 2-1 at home, and five behind league leader Nice, which drew 0-0 away to Bordeaux.

The spotlight was firmly on Emery after last weekend’s 2-1 defeat away to Guingamp — Paris Saint Germain ’s fourth loss in the league so far — but Lorient’s abysmal defending made it too easy.

After a quiet opening spell, right back Thomas Meunier put Paris Saint Germain ahead in the 25th minute with an audacious piece of skill, clipping the ball over the head of a Guingamp defender and floating a shot into the opposite corner.

Lorient center half Zargo Toure score an own goal just before halftime and Brazilian defender Thiago Silva rose unchallenged to head in a corner in the 51st minute.

The communication between goalkeeper Paul Delecroix and his defense appeared non-existent all night.

For the fourth goal, a gaping hole was left as Cavani ran onto a through ball and then appeared to go down before any contact from Delecroix. The penalty was awarded, and Cavani sent Delecroix the wrong way for his 24th goal in all competitions.

Paris Saint Germainforward Edinson Cavani (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a penalty. (AFP)

Brazilian winger Lucas expertly controlled Marco Verratti’s long ball and coolly lobbed Delecroix to make it 5-0 with 20 minutes left.

Still, given how bad last-place Lorient was, there is little reason to suggest Emery has turned the corner.

Paris Saint Germain have already lost twice as many league games as it did last season, when it was unbeaten in the league until Feb. 28, won Ligue 1 by a record 31 points, and scored 102 goals.

Emery will need some convincing performances to convince the club’s Qatari owners that they made the right decision to fire Laurent Blanc and hire him after he guided Spanish club Sevilla to a third straight Europa League title.

Paris Saint Germain lost only four games last season in all competitions as it won a second straight domestic treble under Blanc, who was replaced because he failed to get past the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Five-time European champion Barcelona stands between Paris Saint Germain and place in the quarterfinals. But before that, Paris Saint Germain resumes league duties on Jan. 14 with a tough match away to Rennes.