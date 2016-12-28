 Paul Gascoigne, kicked down the stairs in drunken brawl, suffers head injuries | football | Hindustan Times
Paul Gascoigne, kicked down the stairs in drunken brawl, suffers head injuries

football Updated: Dec 28, 2016 18:57 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Paul Gascoigne, who has faced a long struggle with alcoholism, was kicked down the stairs after an altercation with another guest in a London hotel (Reuters)

The former England footballer Paul Gascoigne was involved in a fracas in a London hotel, several witnesses said, and taken to hospital after sustaining a head injury.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a disturbance at London’s Ace Hotel in Shoreditch on Tuesday night before a 49-year-old man was taken to hospital.

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman said: “The man has been taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.”

Witness Alvin Carpio said Gascoigne, who has faced a long struggle with alcoholism, was kicked down the stairs after an altercation with another guest.

Another witness posted on Facebook that it was “a shame” to see Gascoigne in such a state.

Gascoigne’s spokesman, Terry Baker confirmed to the Daily Mirror that Gascoigne was treated in hospital for a head wound. Mr Baker added: “He hasn’t been arrested. He’s about to be released and sent home.”

In September Gascoigne was fined 1,000 Pounds after pleading guilty to racially aggravated abuse at his one-man show.

