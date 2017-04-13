 Paulo Dybala extends Juventus contract to 2022 | football | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Paulo Dybala extends Juventus contract to 2022

Paulo Dybala, who struck twice in the 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Barcelona on Tuesday, extended hid contract with Juventus by two more years

football Updated: Apr 13, 2017 23:22 IST
AFP
Paulo Dybala

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg clash against Barcelona at Juventus Stadium in Turin on Tuesday.(AFP)

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala on Thursday extended his contract with Juventus by two years, keeping him at the club until 2022, the Serie A champions announced.

Dybala, who struck twice in the 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Barcelona on Tuesday, signed a five-year deal with Juventus when he joined the Turin giants from Palermo in June 2015 for 32.5 million euros ($34.6m, £27.6m).

“La Joya (The Jewel) has signed a new deal that will see him remain for another five seasons at the club and expire in June 2022,” said a brief statement by Juventus.

Dybala has scored a total of 39 goals for Juve, who are bidding for a record sixth consecutive scudetto, a third consecutive league and Cup double and an unprecedented treble.

With the Italian club he has won one league title, one Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.

