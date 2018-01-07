 Paulo Dybala not up for sale, says Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 07, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Paulo Dybala not up for sale, says Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to Manchester United after dropping out of the starting XI for Juventus last month.

football Updated: Jan 07, 2018 15:53 IST
Ante Jukic
Paulo Dybala’s future with Juventus has been speculated after not being picked in the starting XI last month.
Paulo Dybala’s future with Juventus has been speculated after not being picked in the starting XI last month.(AP)

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said the Italian champions have no plans to part with star Paulo Dybala, despite continued transfer speculation.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Dybala, who dropped out of Juve’s starting XI last month which sparked doubts over the Argentina international’s future in Turin.

After Philippe Coutinho’s blockbuster sale to LaLiga giants Barcelona, Marotta was asked what he thought Dybala was worth before Juve’s 1-0 win over Cagliari on Saturday.

“The January transfer window is about repairing your squad and fortunately we are covered in all departments,” he told Mediaset Premium. “We haven’t put a price-tag on Paulo, so it’s difficult to make an assessment. We have no intention of putting him on the market.”

Dybala was forced off with a hamstring injury in the 50th minute as Juve won in Sardinia, having only just worked his way back into the starting XI.

more from football
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you