Pele congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo on surpassing his goal record, sparks debate

The last one year has been quite brilliant for Cristiano Ronaldo. The forward was a driving force for his national side and on Friday, he added another feather to his cap by surpassing Brazilian legend Pele in the all-time international goal-scorers list. Ronaldo scored a brilliant hattrick against Faroe Islands to take his tally to 78 goals and Pele took to Twitter to congratulate him on his amazing feat.

“Congratulations @Cristiano for joining the elite five of #FIFA international goal scorers. Congratulations!” Pele wrote on Twitter.

It was the fifth international hattrick for Cristiano Ronaldo and he is now level with Iraq’s Hussein Saeed and just two goals behind Japan’s Kunishige Kamamoto, while Ferenc Puskas – who hit 84 goals for Poland – is also in his sights. The all-time-record international goal-scoring record belongs to Iran forward Ali Daei, who struck 109 goals in 149 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also one of the best performers for Real Madrid last season and his brilliance helped Real Madrid in winning their second consecutive UEFA Champions League trophy.

Pele’s reaction on Twitter was a clear indication of his respect for the Portuguese superstar, but there were many users who thought that Ronaldo cannot be counted among the greats yet.

Falta só ganhar 3 copas do Mundo! — Dirceu Tavares (@DirceuTavares16) September 1, 2017

When cristiano ronaldo has been a world champion 3 times, and to score goals in 2 world cup final games you can call cristiano de mejor — Pedro Silva (@PedroS1011) September 1, 2017

mostly when a player scores goals against armenia faroe island hungary etc ... he must be classified ! A shame !! — lam's (@laminskimovic) September 1, 2017

Most of them pointed out that Pele has won three FIFA World Cups in his career and Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to do that. The biggest glory in Ronaldo’s career was the European Championship win in 2016 and according to the social media users, he has a long way to go before he can be considered being in the same league as the Brazilian legend Pele.