‘Pep Guardiola more logical for Manchester United F.C. than Jose Mourinho’

Manchester United F.C. great Eric Cantona said he would prefer Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola over Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, baffled as to why the club turned to a “defensive” manager.

Mourinho guided United to Europa League and EFL Cup glory in his first season in Manchester but the Portuguese tactician has been criticised for his approach this term, namely after October’s scoreless Premier League stalemate against Liverpool.

Guardiola, meanwhile, has earned rave reviews for his work at City, who are unbeaten and eight points clear atop the Premier League having scored 40 goals – 13 more than United following 12 matches.

And outspoken Frenchman Cantona – winner of four league titles among others at the Theatre of Dreams – believes Guardiola is better suited to United.

“He is playing in this defensive way, which is not the identity of Manchester United,” Cantona told BBC Radio Four.

“Both Guardiola and Mourinho are great, but I prefer attacking football, when it’s more creative. It’s the way I tried to play all my career.”

Cantona added: “I cannot understand why United would take a manager who plays in a defensive way. I love Mourinho, but I prefer to watch Barcelona play.

“I prefer the way Guardiola plays, and I would prefer him as manager of Manchester United, it’s more logical. I don’t watch Man City because it’s Man City but I would love to watch the team managed by Guardiola.”