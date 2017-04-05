 Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City players to prove their worth against Chelsea | football | Hindustan Times
Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City players to prove their worth against Chelsea

Pep Guardiola has asked Manchester City players to prove that they are irreplaceable when they face Chelsea in the Premier League.

football Updated: Apr 05, 2017 22:23 IST
Reuters
Manchester City

Manchester City will take on Chelsea in a crucial Premier League encounter on Wednesday.(REUTERS)

Manchester City will make “necessary” changes to the squad when the transfer window opens in July and it is up to the players to prove their mettle when they face Premier League leaders Chelsea.

“Every club wants to improve and the changes are necessary but we are going to discuss it at the end of the season,” the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager told British media.

“The players decide for themselves through their performances.”

Third-placed City travel to face leaders Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Chelsea saw their lead over Tottenham Hotspur trimmed to seven points after a stunning 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend and City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne said nerves could creep in at Stamford Bridge should City emerge with a win.

Manchester City trail Chelsea by 11 points.

“There’s still a lot of points ahead but if they lose and Tottenham win then maybe they have a little bit of pressure that they haven’t had throughout the whole season until now,” De Bruyne said.

“You don’t want the pressure that you’ve not had all season.”

