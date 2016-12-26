 Premier League: Crystal Palace draw at Watford in 1st game under Sam Allardyce | football | Hindustan Times
Premier League: Crystal Palace draw at Watford in 1st game under Sam Allardyce

football Updated: Dec 26, 2016 23:17 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Highlight Story

Manager Sam Allardyce with Crystal Palace’s Mathieu Flamini. Palace began life under Sam Allardyce with a 1-1 draw at Watford on Monday (Reuters)

Crystal Palace began life under Sam Allardyce with a 1-1 draw at Watford on Monday though they could easily have won the Premier League game but for a missed Christian Benteke penalty.

Palace went ahead after 26 minutes when winger Andros Townsend’s incisive run and neat inside pass set up Yohan Cabaye to turn the ball into the net first time.

The visitors missed the chance to double the lead 10 minutes later when Heurelho Gomes saved a softly-struck Benteke penalty that he had given away himself when hacking down the striker

Watford had barely threatened in the first half but were rewarded for a better effort when Troy Deeney slammed in from the spot after 71 minutes after Damian Delaney had hauled down Sebastian Prodl at a corner. It was Deeney’s first goal for three months – and his 100th for the club.

