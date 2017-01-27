 Premier League: Sunderland FC defender Papy Djilobodji banned for four matches | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 27, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Premier League: Sunderland FC defender Papy Djilobodji banned for four matches

The Football Association (FA) decided to ban Sunderland FC defender Papy Djilobodji for four matches after finding him guilty of violent conduct.

football Updated: Jan 27, 2017 17:44 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Highlight Story

Sunderland FC defender Papy Djilobodji was banned by the Football Association due to violent conduct.(REUTERS)

Sunderland FC defender Papy Djilobodji will serve a four-match ban after a Football Association hearing on Friday found him guilty of violent conduct in last weekend’s Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.

The 28-year-old Senegalese was involved in an 86th-minute incident with West Brom’s Darren Fletcher and although it was missed by match officials it was caught on video.

Papy Djilobodji had denied the charge, prompting an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

The four-game ban, rather than the standard three, was imposed because it was his second dismissal this season.

Bottom club Sunderland will be without Djilobodji until March 5, meaning he will miss league games against Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Everton.

tags

more from football

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you