Punjab wins national award for best grassroots football programme

The land of Inder Singh, Parminder and Harjinder Singh have a legacy to defend. The Punjab Football Association has been appreciated by the All India Football Federation for its grassroots programme.

During its annual general meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, the PFA won the award for the AIFF’s best developing grassroots programme.

Sameer Thapar of JCT Mills is the president of Punjab Football Association (HT Photo)

The focus on grassroots is not a surprise because the men running the show in Punjab is a former footballer (Deepak Kumar) and the owner (Sameer Thapar) of JCT Mills, a team that won the country’s first national league title in 199697. Deepak Kumar is the PFA secretary while Thapar is the president.

Besides PFA and JCT, all other grassroots centers/academies running in Punjab are also responsible for this achievement.

The efforts from Sant Baba Bhag Singh Football Academy, Nikki Ghuman, YFC-Rurka Kalan, Doaba Sporting Club-Khera-Mahilpur, Kuljit Football Academy, Bhalla Pind, Khalsa SS School-Baddon, Guru Nanak Sports Academy-Bilga and SBS Football Academy-Jagraon are also instrumental for PFA’s recognition, said a press release.