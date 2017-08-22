Raheem Sterling helps Manchester City earn draw vs Everton in Premier League

Raheem Sterling scored an 82nd-minute equalizer as Manchester City fought back to draw with Everton 1-1 while playing with 10 men for more than half of the English Premier League game on Monday.

The substitute’s fierce volley canceled out a 35th-minute opener by Wayne Rooney, who was jeered relentlessly by City’s fans owing to his Manchester United connections. It was Rooney’s 200th Premier League goal, and second in two league games since returning to his boyhood team this summer.

Rooney wheeled away in delight after his close-range goal against the run of play, cupping both ears with his hands in front of the home supporters. He is enjoying something of a career renaissance since leaving United in the offseason.

City right back Kyle Walker was sent off on the stroke of halftime after collecting two bookings in the space of two minutes, his second for backing into right back Mason Holgate using his elbow.

Everton also finished the game with 10 men when holding midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin was red-carded in the 88th for his second booking.

The draw left both teams on four points from two matches.

For City, there was delight in getting something out of the game after Walker’s dismissal on his home debut, but also a frustratingly familiar feeling to last season. They failed to convert a stream of opportunities until Sterling’s late intervention, and conceded from its first and only real chance given up.

The strike pairing of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus didn’t appear to be on each other’s wavelength in the first half, and Jesus was substituted at halftime. Leroy Sane was uncomfortable at left wing back, giving the ball away before Rooney’s goal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin cut inside Fernandinho and squared the ball to Rooney, whose first-time shot struck goalkeeper Ederson Moraes’ heel and deflected into the net off the post.

Everton defended obdurately and in numbers, and was on the way to making it five clean sheets in five competitive games this season until Holgate made a poor headed clearance from a deep cross. Sterling, waiting just inside the area, pounced with a powerful left-footed volley into the bottom corner.

It denied Rooney a second straight winner - he also scored in the 1-0 victory over Stoke last weekend - and he was clearly frustrated at the end of the game, picking up a booking for dissent.

Alan Shearer (260) is the only other player to have reached 200 goals in the Premier League.