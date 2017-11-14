Rahul Dravid named Bengaluru FC ambassador ahead of Indian Super League season

Bengaluru FC today announced former India captain Rahul Dravid as their ambassador for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

“It’s great to be an ambassador for Bengaluru FC, a team who I have been tracking across the last four seasons. Also, the connect is instant given I am a Bangalore boy,” said Dravid.

“The way the city has responded to BFC has been tremendous and the club has some of the most passionate fans. The ISL will be a new chapter in the club’s history and I’m looking forward to being part of it in my capacity with BFC.”

"It’s great to be an ambassador for Bengaluru FC, a team who I have been tracking across the last four seasons. Also, the connect is instant given I am a Bangalore boy." #DravidIsABlue pic.twitter.com/l8V9o4ANUa — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 14, 2017

READ | I-League set to start from November 25, AIFF side to be named Indian Arrows

Bengaluru FC CEO, Parth Jindal felt the club has found a perfect fit in Dravid.

“Getting Rahul Dravid involved with Bengaluru FC is a huge honour for all of us. Being a true Bengalurian and a believer in youth, we can think of no one who imbibes the values and ethics of this club more than him.”

The Blues kick-off their debut season in the ISL with a home fixture against Mumbai City FC on November 19 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.