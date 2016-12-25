Real Madrid in negotiations to sign Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea FC: Reports

Chelsea FC goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is going to be the number one transfer target for Spanish La Liga leaders Real Madrid before the start of the new season, according to media reports.

Real Madrid’s two-year ban was halved by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and as a result, Zinedine Zidane’s side will be able to sign players in the next summer transfer window.

Spanish daily Marca claimed that the Belgium international has told his Chelsea team-mates that he would be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season. Madrid-based radio station Onda Cero also reported that the 24-year-old had already been in contact with Madrid over a summer transfer.

Thibaut Courtois’ current contract with the Premier League leaders expires in 2018 and he has not yet expressed his desire to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge beyond then. Amid the rumours surrounding his future, Courtois posted a picture of him in action for Chelsea FC on Twitter and captioned it with the club’s hashtag.

The 24-year old was on loan at Atletico de Madrid from 2011 to 2014 and he has expressed his desire to return to Madrid in the past.

‘When I left Spain I had it clear in my mind that one day I was going to return there. From the first minute I fell in love with Spain for its people, lifestyle, food.’ he said.

Thibaut Courtois has been a key figure for Chelsea FC this season and with 10 clean sheets, he has the most consistent goalkeeper in the Premier League this season.