Real Madrid’s Isco believes Gareth Bale has a ‘hard time’ dealing with injuries
Real Madrid’s Isco said team-mate Gareth Bale is having a tough time dealing with injuries due to the length of his layofffootball Updated: Nov 11, 2017 10:54 IST
Isco admitted Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale is having a hard time after the injury-ravaged Welsh star suffered a groin strain.
Bale’s injury woes worsened on Friday following news that he is facing up to a month on the sidelines after another setback.
The 28-year-old, who has been restricted to just nine appearances in all competitions this season, was in line to return ahead of next week’s LaLiga derby against Atletico Madrid until confirmation of a strained adductor muscle in his left leg.
“Gareth has been injured for a long time,” Madrid attacker Isco said before Spain’s international friendly against Costa Rica on Saturday.
“He’s having a hard time.”
Bale medical report.#RealMadridhttps://t.co/LrotcrVvh7— Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) November 10, 2017
Bale has not played for Spanish and European champions Madrid since their 3-1 Champions League victory against Borussia Dortmund on September 26.
The Wales international started that match but limped off during the closing stages.