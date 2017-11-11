 Real Madrid’s Isco believes Gareth Bale has a ‘hard time’ dealing with injuries | football | Hindustan Times
Real Madrid’s Isco believes Gareth Bale has a ‘hard time’ dealing with injuries

Real Madrid’s Isco said team-mate Gareth Bale is having a tough time dealing with injuries due to the length of his layoff

football Updated: Nov 11, 2017 10:54 IST
OmniSport
Isco (L) believes Gareth Bale is not finding it easy to deal with all the injury issues.
Isco (L) believes Gareth Bale is not finding it easy to deal with all the injury issues. (Twitter)

Isco admitted Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale is having a hard time after the injury-ravaged Welsh star suffered a groin strain.

Bale’s injury woes worsened on Friday following news that he is facing up to a month on the sidelines after another setback.

READ | F.C. Barcelona’s Jordi Alba doesn’t like seeing Isco play well at Real Madrid

The 28-year-old, who has been restricted to just nine appearances in all competitions this season, was in line to return ahead of next week’s LaLiga derby against Atletico Madrid until confirmation of a strained adductor muscle in his left leg.

“Gareth has been injured for a long time,” Madrid attacker Isco said before Spain’s international friendly against Costa Rica on Saturday.

“He’s having a hard time.”

Bale has not played for Spanish and European champions Madrid since their 3-1 Champions League victory against Borussia Dortmund on September 26.

The Wales international started that match but limped off during the closing stages.

