 Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo announces birth of daughter Alana Martina
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo announces birth of daughter Alana Martina

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to announce the birth of his fourth child.

football Updated: Nov 13, 2017 08:59 IST
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo posted this picture on Twitter announcing the birth of his daughter.
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo posted this picture on Twitter announcing the birth of his daughter. (Twitter: @Cristiano)

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Sunday that he had become a father for the fourth time after girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl, Alana Martina.

“Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great. We are all very happy,” the beaming 32-year-old footballer wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of himself, Rodriguez, his seven-year-old son Cristiano Junior and the new arrival.

Ronaldo is also the father of twins, Eva and Mateo, who were born in June.

At the end of October, the Portuguese star had revealed in a video on social media the name of the child as well as the proposed due date of the baby, initially fixed at November 21.

Ronaldo was on hand for the birth of Alana Martina after being rested by Portugal football team coach Fernando Santos for friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and the United States during the ongoing international break.

