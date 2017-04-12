Robert Lewandowski to miss Bayern Munich’s match against Real Madrid: Reports

Bayern Munich’s top scorer Robert Lewandowski will miss Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid with a shoulder injury, according to Sport Bild magazine.

The 28-year-old Poland star has scored 38 goals this season, including seven in the Champions League, and his absence would be a huge blow for the Bavarians.

READ | #bedforawayfans | Borussia Dortmund fans offer Monaco supporters place to stay

Lewandowski injured his right shoulder after scoring two goals in Bayern’s 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The striker had initially declared himself fit to face Real, but he pulled out of Tuesday’s final training session after only 20 minutes.

READ | Bayern Munich face Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League’s clash of titans

In the pre-match press conference, Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti had said he was waiting to see how Lewandowski’s shoulder reacted.

“If he has pain, then he won’t play,” said the Italian.

Lewandowski would likely be replaced by Thomas Mueller, who missed Bayern’s last two games with an ankle injury after scoring twice in the 6-0 rout of Augsburg 10 days ago.