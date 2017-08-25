Roberto Carlos sentenced to three months in prison by Brazilian court

Roberto Carlos, former Real Madrid star and part of the 2002 World Cup winning Brazil football team, has been sentenced to jail for failing to pay child support. A Rio de Janeiro judge pronounced the sentence, and has also asked the former Delhi Dynamos coach (Indian Super League) to pay £15,000 in child support.

The 44-year-old owes his ex-partner Barbara Thurler -- mother of two of his children -- 61,000 reais (£15,148), according to documents sumbitted at the Itaperuna family court in Rio de Janeiro, says reports.

Carlos claimed he is in financial difficulty and offered to pay the sum in instalments, according to Spanish news agency Efe.But his offer was rejected by the judge.

Carlos, who has also won three UEFA Champions League titles, is expecting his ninth child with current wife Mariana Lucon.

Carlos, who has played 125 times for Brazil between 1992 and 2006, scoring 11 goals, retired from top-flight football in 2012. He then embarked on a coaching career and has worked at Russian Premier League side Anzhi Makhachkala, Turkish clubs Sivasspor and Akhisar Belediyespor; and Delhi Dynamos in the ISL.