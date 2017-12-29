 Sabbir Rahman faces punishment for alleged assault on Bangladesh cricket fan | cricket | Hindustan Times
Sabbir Rahman faces punishment for alleged assault on Bangladesh cricket fan

The fan was taunting Sabbir Rahman from outside the field of play during a first-class match, according to reports. The cricketer allegedly beat up the young fan and is now facing investigation from Bangladesh Cricket Board

cricket Updated: Dec 29, 2017 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Sabbir Rahman is being investigated for a level-4 offence for allegedly assaulting a fan during a first-class match last week.
Sabbir Rahman is being investigated for a level-4 offence for allegedly assaulting a fan during a first-class match last week.

Sabbir Rahman, Bangladesh cricket team batsman, has courted big trouble after allegedly assaulting a fan during a domestic first-class match. The incident reportedly took place during a National Cricket League game between Rajshahi Division and Dhaka Metropolis last week.

According to reports in several Bangladesh daily newspapers, the fan was taunting Sabbir from outside the field of play. An Angry Sabbir then walked off the ground, after reportedly taking permission from the umpire. But instead of going to the dressing room, the cricketer allegedly beat up the young fan.

Sabbir is being investigated for a level-4 offence. Sheikh Sohel, vice-chairman of Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) disciplinary committee, said Sabbir faces serious punishment if found guilty. He may have to pay a fine of US$6,000 approximately, if found guilty, in addition to match ban.

Sohel told the Prothom Alo newspaper: “The moment I get the report (from match referee), we will call him. But after seeing the report if we feel we don’t need to talk to him, we will quickly mete out the punishment.”

This is not the first time that Sabbir has faced disciplinary action. In 2016, the BCB had fined him US$14,000 approximately for “serious off-field disciplinary breaches” during a Bangladesh Premier League match.

