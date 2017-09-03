Sachin Tendulkar, Bhaichung Bhutia feature in FIFA U-17 World Cup promo song
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Indian football great Bhaichung Bhutia and Indian women’s football team forward Bala Devi feature in the official promo song for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, to be held across six venues in India from October 6-28. Titled ‘Kar ke dikhla de goal’, the song has been sung by Mika Singh, Shaan, Papon and Babul Supriyo, among others.
With the tournament just a month away, the song is set to be aired regularly over the next few weeks.
India have been grouped alongside USA, Colombia and Ghana for the main tournament, with a total of 24 teams being divided into six groups.
New Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati, Kochi, Goa and Kolkata are the six venues which will host the matches of the 23-day-long extravaganza, with the network set to broadcast the matches on TV.