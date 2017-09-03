 Sachin Tendulkar, Bhaichung Bhutia feature in FIFA U-17 World Cup promo song | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 03, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sachin Tendulkar, Bhaichung Bhutia feature in FIFA U-17 World Cup promo song

Sachin Tendulkar and Bhaichung Bhutia feature in ‘Kar ke dikhla de goal’, the official promo song for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup

football Updated: Sep 03, 2017 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Sachin Tendulkar is seen folding his hands for a namaste towards the end of the promo song for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Sachin Tendulkar is seen folding his hands for a namaste towards the end of the promo song for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.(Video screenshot)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Indian football great Bhaichung Bhutia and Indian women’s football team forward Bala Devi feature in the official promo song for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, to be held across six venues in India from October 6-28. Titled ‘Kar ke dikhla de goal’, the song has been sung by Mika Singh, Shaan, Papon and Babul Supriyo, among others.

With the tournament just a month away, the song is set to be aired regularly over the next few weeks.

READ | FIFA U-17 World Cup: ‘Football fan’ Babul Supriyo named in organising committee

India have been grouped alongside USA, Colombia and Ghana for the main tournament, with a total of 24 teams being divided into six groups.

New Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati, Kochi, Goa and Kolkata are the six venues which will host the matches of the 23-day-long extravaganza, with the network set to broadcast the matches on TV.

more from football
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you