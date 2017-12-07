Sachin Tendulkar launches new mobile game on his cricket career

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday launched a new mobile game based on his glittering cricket career. Titled ‘Sachin Saga Cricket Champions’, the game allows fans to enter the shoes of the batting great and relive some of his most iconic moments on the pitch.

Developed by digital entertainment and gaming company JetSynthesis, the game was launched by Tendulkar in Bengaluru.

Just 15 days to go for the launch of my game #SachinSaga! I'm excited, are you? pic.twitter.com/dAbsk5pt7I — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 22, 2017

“With Sachin Saga, the aim is to bring cricket fans together and enable each one of them to experience my journey through this game. Sachin Saga Cricket Champions is a game that also has a lot of trivia and fun in addition to being competitive and challenging.” Tendulkar told reporters at Thursday’s launch.

Containing iconic matches from Sachin Tendulkar’s career, the game has gone live following Thursday’s launch.

“I must give one example - my first Ranji Trophy match was the most important for me at that point of time in my career because there were question marks whether a 15-year-old could perform, and if he doesn’t, his career is destroyed,” he explained.

‘Used to visit video parlours’

Tendulkar revealed his love for video games back in his days as a cricketer.

“During my stint with Yorkshire in 1992 and during 2003 World Cup in South Africa, I used to visit video parlours along with team-mates. Even at home, I do these stuff and my son joins in too. I love doing it,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)