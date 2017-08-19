‘Sandesh Jhingan could replace Sunil Chhetri as Indian football team captain’

India captained by Sandesh Jhingan beat Mauritius 2-1 in the first match of the Tri-nation series and Jhingan’s sound performance has put him in contention to take over the armband from Sunil Chettri according to India’s coach Stephen Constantine.

“I think a captain must reflect the character and the determination of the coach. And Sandesh is a fighter just like me he leads by example. I think when Sunil is ready to pack it in we have at least one more person that could be the captain,” revealed Constantine speaking to the media after India’s record eighth win on the trot.

The Englishman further lavished praise on the 24-year old center back stating that a player of his caliber should be playing in a bigger league.

“For me Sandesh could and should be playing in a bigger league,” he added.

Commenting on India’s performance on the night, Constantine termed it an average outing that could have ended badly on another day.

“We didn’t do what we normally do and gave them to much space, a little too much respect. I don’t like it when we give other teams a head start. We are not a team that can afford to give teams a one-goal lead and then begin putting in our best. On another day we might have got punished,” said Constantine.

Constantine also took opportunity to congratulate Balwant Singh on his first international goal for India that proved decisive to the home team’s victory.

“Balwant for me today was superb, he absolutely ran himself into the ground today. I am really happy that he got his first international goal,” he said.

On the visiting side’s performance, Constantine said that Mauritius could have done better on the night but applauded their ball distribution.

“They (Mauritius) perhaps could have played a little bit better but they did move the ball very well. But they deserved the goal and I feel we were fortunate to get the equalizer when we did,” said Constantine.

“We made a few changes in the second half, the boys worked very hard and improved to dominate the second half. Over all we deserved to win the game,” he commented on India’s comeback.

India take on St. Nevis & Kitts in their next tri-nation series fixture on August 24 but Constantine stressed that the team’s main focus remains on the AFC Asia Cup qualifier against Macau.

“A recovery session has been scheduled tomorrow. We have a few days to see who has picked up any injuries but the focus remains solely on Macau,” added the 54-year old.