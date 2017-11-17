See Algerian football team manager Rabah Majder’s angry media interaction

When a country’s national team wins a game, that too in a comprehensive fashion, one would expect the coach to be at least happy. But this wasn’t the with Algerian national football team’s coach Rabah Madjer.

Madjer had something of a meltdown in the post-match press conference following Algeria’s 3-0 win over Central African Republic in a friendly on November 15.

Madjer, who assumed charge of the national team just a month ago, hit out at a journalist who questioned Leicester City’s star Riyad Mahrez on the national team’s recent dip in form.

Before Mahrez could even respond, Madjer taps him saying: “Riyad, give me two seconds,” as he steps in to respond to the query.

He begins by calling out Maamar Djebbour, a radio journalist as the one asking the question. Madjer then accuses Djebbour of being an enemy of the national team also letting him know that he does not respect him.

He goes onto ask the journalist to “Shut up” four times and before advising him to retire and “let the next generation do the job”.

See what could be one of the angriest media interactions between journalists and a manager ever recorded below.