Shaji Prabhakaran elected new president of Delhi Soccer Association

Shaji Prabhakaran, former FIFA South Central Asia Development Officer, was today elected as the president of the Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) for a four year tenure.

Besides Prabhakaran, veteran football administrator NK Bhatia was elected at the treasurer in the DSA’a Annual General Body meeting today.

Shaji Prabhakaran defeated rival presidential candidate Sharafatullah by a margin of eight votes (39 to 31).

Besides these two principal office-bearers, Magan Singh Patwal, Jagdish Malhotra and Rajesh Joshi were also elected unopposed as joint secretaries.

The six vice-presidents elected were Anadi Barua, Anuj Gupta, Hem Chand, Syed Khurram Raza, Shonal Gupta, and Sq Ldr SK Singh.

The 10 elected executive members were Anand Dabas, Bankim Datta, Benny Joseph, Hafiz Shahid, Har Gopal, Jaspal Singh, Kamal Suman, Mohd. Aslam, Sunil Dutt and VC Bhatt.

As many as 70 council members attended the AGM presided over by outgoing president Subhash Chopra.

Outgoing secretary Syed Shaheen convened the meeting.

Retd High Court Justice SR Singh and District Judge Nagar were the returning officers for the elections.

AIFF observer Retd Col Brij Mehta supervised the elections.