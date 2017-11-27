Shillong Lajong FC register narrow win against Gokulam Kerala FC in I-League

Shillong Lajong FC began their I-League campaign on a winning note as they notched a 1-0 win over debutants Gokulam Kerala FC in Shillong on Monday.

Assam-born player Alen Deory scored the only goal to give the north-eastern side all three points at the JL Nehru Stadium.

Deory found the net in the 78th minute of the match.

Playing with four teenagers, including 19-year-old captain Samuel Lalmuanpuia and 16-year-old defender Kynsailang Khongsit, hosts Shillong Lajong showed spark early on, but it was Gokulam who had the first hit at the post through Chigozie’s header off Alsaleh’s corner kick.

Lajong, who boast of the second youngest squad in the I-League after AIFF’s developmental side Indian Arrows, had two chances of their own in the first half.

Lalmuanpuia failed to beat Gokulam keeper Nikhil Bernard from a one-on-one situation, while Redeem Tlang was unable to put his shot away from close range as he allowed Bernard to close in and grasp the ball.

Deory, however, found the back of the net late in the second half to seal the win.

Lajong will take on Churchill Brothers in their next game on December 2.