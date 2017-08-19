 Stoke City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2017/18, full score: STK 1-0 ARS | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 19, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Stoke City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2017/18, full score: STK 1-0 ARS

Stoke City beat Arsenal 1-0 courtesy of a debut goal from winger Jese Rodriguez. Catch full score and full commentary of Stoke City vs Arsenal, Premier League game, here

football Updated: Aug 20, 2017 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Jese scored the winning goal for Stoke City. Catch full score and full commentary of Stoke City vs Arsenal, Premier League game, here
Jese scored the winning goal for Stoke City. Catch full score and full commentary of Stoke City vs Arsenal, Premier League game, here (AP)

Arsenal came into this game on the back of a narrow win over Leicester City on the opening day of the Premier League. However, their form did not endure as they succumbed to their first defeat of the season courtesy of a debut goal from Stoke attacker Jese Rodriguez. Catch full score and full commentary of Stoke City vs Arsenal, Premier League game, here (Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Live)

If you are unable to see the full score of Stoke City vs Arsenal, click here

more from football
Recommended for you