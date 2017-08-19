Stoke City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2017/18, full score: STK 1-0 ARS

Arsenal came into this game on the back of a narrow win over Leicester City on the opening day of the Premier League. However, their form did not endure as they succumbed to their first defeat of the season courtesy of a debut goal from Stoke attacker Jese Rodriguez. Catch full score and full commentary of Stoke City vs Arsenal, Premier League game, here (Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Live)

If you are unable to see the full score of Stoke City vs Arsenal, click here