Sunil Chhetri marries Mohun Bagan legend Subrata Bhattacharya’s daughter Sonam

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Sonam Bhattacharya in Kolkata on Monday.

The couple got engaged last month in Gurgaon, a day after Chhetri guided Benglauru FC to a 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18.

The wedding reception will reportedly be held on December 24 in Bengaluru, which Chhetri has called his ‘adopted city.’

Chhetri, who is the highest goalscorer for the Indian football team, is busy playing in the ISL and the wedding is taking place in between Bengaluru FC’s matches against FC Goa and NorthEast United.

READ | I-League: Indian Arrows face Minerva Punjab FC challenge after opening win

Sonam, who is the daughter of Mohun Bagan legend Subrata Bhattacharya, is a business management graduate from Scotland and runs two hotels in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area.

Sunil Chhetri joined a long list of sportspersons who got married in the last couple of months.

Last month, cricketers Zaheer Khan got married to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge and Indian cricket team pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar tied the knot with family friend Nupur Nagar.

READ | ISL: Balwant Singh spoils Kerala Blasters party as Mumbai City escape with a point

After his engagement, Chhetri shared a picture of him with Sonam on Instagram and sought blessings from his fans and supporters.

The veteran striker wrote, “One half of the marathon’s complete with my best friend @sonam_29 .Will need all your blessings to complete this ;)”

One half of the marathon’s complete with my best friend @sonam_29 .Will need all your blessings to complete this ;) A post shared by chetri_sunil11 (@chetri_sunil11) on Nov 22, 2017 at 3:49am PST

The guests included Chuni Goswami, Gourmangi Singh, Rennedy Singh and Robin Singh among others as the couple were seen posing for photographs after the wedding.