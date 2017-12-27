Sunil Chhetri tweets hilarious marriage wish for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli have a lot in common. Both lead Bangalore teams in the Indian Premier League and the Indian Super League. Both are from New Delhi.

Both pretty much are peerless in their day jobs, at least in India. And both know what it is to lead the country.

In 2017, both also got married within days of each other. Chettri, 33, wedded his long-time girlfriend Sonam Bhattacharya, daughter of Mohun Bagan legend Subrata Bhattacharya, on December 4.

The marriage happened in Kolkata, preceded by the “sangeet” ceremony in New Delhi in November and it ended with a reception in Bangalore on Christmas Eve with friends, family, a huge wedding cake and a lavish spread for dinner.

Kolhi, 29, got into his partnership with Anuskha Sharma in Tuscany a week later. Their celebrations too spread across three cities and ended with a reception in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Kohli couldn’t make it to the Indian football captain’s reception in Bangalore and is learnt to have sent his best wishes to the couple. However, Chhetri and his wife managed to make it to Kohli’s party in Mumbai.

Chettri posted a picture of the newlyweds on Twitter saying: “There are two captains in this picture. The other two play cricket and football to earn a living...”

There are two captains in this picture. The other two play cricket and football to earn a living 😉 Luck and love for what I’m sure will be a fantastic journey. pic.twitter.com/GUZ7eS9KRi — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) December 27, 2017

Chettri returns to football on December 31 against Kerala Blasters FC but his caption showed there is more to him than just letting his feet do the talking.