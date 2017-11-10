Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi HC order on AIFF presidential elections

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Delhi High Court’s order of setting aside the election of NCP leader Praful Patel as the president of the All India Football Federations (AIFF).

Earlier, the AIFF had approached the apex court and sought a stay on the Delhi High Court’s October 31 order, which had also appointed former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi as the administrator of the governing body.

On October 31, the High Court had set aside the election of Praful Patel as the president of the Indian football governing body and called for fresh elections within five months, asserting that National Sports Code was not followed during previous elections.

Following the verdict, the AIFF had said in a statement, “AIFF is not aware of the reasons of the Delhi High Court to pass this order. Once AIFF receives the copy of the Order from the High Court, AIFF will decide the course of action in accordance with the law.”

The AIFF statement, which was issued hours after the Delhi High Court’s decision, had read that the court has directed to amend the AIFF Constitution to make it compliant with the National Sports Code.

The statement had also informed that the AIFF had approached the court and filed a detailed affidavit to bring on record that it has followed the election process as prescribed under Sports Code, its constitution as well FIFA and AFC statutes.

Praful Patel has been the president of India’s association football governing body AIFF since 2012. In December 2016, he was re-elected unopposed as the president for the third time.

The 2016 elections were made after the lower court vacated a stay on the elections of the national sports body for alleged non-adherence to the Sports Code.

The Supreme Court said it could also appoint an eminent footballer as an ombudsman, besides former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, to implement the Delhi High Court order for reforming the constitution of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud also said it would pass an order on the plea filed by the AIFF challenging the High Court verdict setting aside the election of NCP leader Praful Patel as the president of the sports body.

The bench said it has already asked BCCI to cooperate in the framing of its constitution and like the cricket body, AIFF can also be asked to frame an amended constitution incorporating the suggestions of the Delhi High Court.