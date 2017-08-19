Swansea City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2017/18, full score: ManU win 4-0

Manchester United went into half time against Swansea with a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Eric Bailly. The second half then saw Swansea look to defend and prevent Jose Mourinho’s side from scoring any more goals and maybe get a quick goal on the counter attack. Swansea prevented the scoreline from changing much until the 80th minute, when Romelu Lukaku scored United’s second goal of the game. Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial then scored in quick succession to ensure Manchester United left Liberty Stadium with a 4-0 victory and all three points. Catch full score and full commentary of Swansea City vs Manchester United, Premier League game, here. (LATEST FOOTBALL NEWS)

Swansea City played a goalless draw against Southampton, away from home, in their opening league game of the season and this loss spells further trouble for the Welsh side, who just about escaped relegation last season.

