There was no problem: Sadio Mane explains exchange with Jurgen Klopp

Sadio Mane was surprisingly dropped by Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp from the starting line-up for the crucial Premier League clash as his team were left in sixth in the table.

Nov 28, 2017
OmniSport
Liverpool FC attacker Sadio Mane insisted he had no issues with Jurgen Klopp despite appearing to argue with his manager after a 1-1 draw against Chelsea FC.

Sadio Mane came on in the closing stages of the draw at Anfield on Saturday before having a discussion with Jurgen Klopp after the final whistle.

However, the Senegal international played down the incident, saying it was a “friendly” conversation.

“He asked me to play on the right side and one time I tried to ask for the ball in the number nine position,” Mane said.

“Mo [Salah] was on my side and the coach was shouting, ‘Sadio come onto the right side’.

“After the game I told the coach it was easier if you told Mo to come in because he was close to you.

“But it was friendly, it was not because I was unhappy or something else. There was no problem, I was just communicating and explaining that to him after the game.”

Mane was surprisingly dropped from the starting line-up for the crucial Premier League clash as his team were left in sixth in the table.

The 25-year-old, who has three goals and two assists in the league this season, said it was tough to accept being on the bench.

“It was not easy for me. It was a difficult moment, but it’s part of football and it can happen,” Mane said.

“It’s important for me to come back now. I’m feeling very well.”

