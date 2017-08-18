Thierry Henry wants the Premier League trophy to be named after Alex Ferguson

Former Arsenal striker Thiery Henry has suggested that the Premier League trophy should be named after Sir Alex Ferguson, the former Manchester United manager who won 13 league titles during his tenure of nearly 27 years with the club.

Henry, who was part of the Gunners’ ‘Invincible’ team that won the league unbeaten in 2003-04 season, was at a special programme on Sky Sports alongside former Manchester United captain Roy Keane and Liverpool legend Kenny Dalgish.

“When I met him for the first time, I called him Mr. Premier League. Thirteen. This is ridiculous. The trophy we see right there should have his name,” Henry was quoted as saying by The Telegraph. “People might disagree with this, and I’m not a Man United fan. Thirteen times? This is too much.”

READ | FC Barcelona close to Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele deals: Pep Segura

Ferguson, who had arrived from Aberdeen to take over the helm of the English club, is the most successful manager in the history of English football. He retired after winning United’s last league back in 2013 and was succeeded by David Moyes and later Louis van Gaal, but neither of the two were able to transform it into a side that would challenge for the title.

The former French striker also hailed Ferguson’s man management skills and lauded the Scot for hand-picking coaches who would help him carry out his philosophies. “His ability to change his staff, bring a new number two and a new voice helped,” said Henry. “I think he knew what he wasn’t good at and so he selected coaches to do the stuff he wasn’t good at.”

The 2003-04 season was also the last time Arsenal won the league and pressure has since been mounting on manager Arsene Wenger to deliver. They finished fifth last season, thus missing out on the Champions League for the first time in 21 years.

READ | Real Madrid’s confidence contrasts with Barcelona’s concern as La Liga begins

Henry, who had rejected a coaching role at Arsenal last year, further went on to add that the defensive structure was still a weak link for the side. “I watched the game and I could tell you what was about to happen. Every time Leicester had the ball, I thought they were going to score and every time we had the ball, I thought we were going to score,” he added. “I’ve seen it so many times: are you always going to score four and concede three? At one point you’re going to get found out.”

In what seemed to be a perfect season opener, Arsenal edged past former champions Leicester City 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller, but it required two late goals to seal the victory. They next face Stoke City away from home on Saturday.